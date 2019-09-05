'Summer Night' Trailer: Lana Condor, Victoria Justice, And Ellar Coltrane Party The Summer Away

Joseph Cross' directorial debutlooks like a lot of coming-of-age films. Hot young cast, stories of love and growing up in a specific slice of time representative of an entire generation. Whether Cross' film is worthy of being mentioned among the genre's best is unclear, but it certainly has the talent to get there.Cross has put together an ensemble that includes Ellar Coltrane (), Ian Nelson (), Victoria Justice (), Lana Condor (), Analeigh Tipton (), Bill Milner (), Justin Chatwin (), Callan McAuliffe (), and Ella Hunt (). Showing confidence in Cross as a director is James Ponsoldt (), who lends his name as a producer. The story is pretty much what you'd expect, centering on friends faced with life-changing news and matters of the heart.Here's the synopsis: It’s the last days of summer. Best friends Seth and Jameson are getting ready to perform—and party—at local rock venue The Alamo. But before the night begins, both young men come face-to-face with serious reality checks: Seth receives life-changing news from his girlfriend Mel, and Jameson has to choose between his on-again-off-again girlfriend Corin and a new girl he’s just met, the outspoken Harmony. At the show, Seth and Jameson’s friends are too caught up in their own lives to be much help: young rocker Taylor romances his new crush Dana, and awkward Jack “Rabbit” avoids his childhood friend Lexi after learning what she did at her sister’s wedding. These intertwining friend-dramas, fueled by a lot of drinking, unfold against a backdrop of live music performed by the best bands in town. By the end of the night, these young men and women are confronted with a series of fast- approaching life decisions that will either leave them stuck in the comfort of adolescence, or catapult them into adulthood.opens on July 12th.