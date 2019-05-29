5/29/2019
'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Rumor May Reveal Identity Of Rey's Father
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still seven months away, and there are probably a thousand rumors and a million fan theories that will emerge before then. Although it was "answered" in The Last Jedi, a lingering question remains about Rey's parentage, with many expecting J.J. Abrams to reveal a new truth. Now a rumor from the generally-reliable Making Star Wars may have the dirt on who Rey's father is, and no he isn't just a "nobody".
Consider this your SPOILER warning because if true this one's a doozy.
According to Making Star Wars' Jason Moore on a podcast episode, this all starts years before the events of The Force Awakens when Han Solo and Leia were estranged. She was off training in the Force alongside Luke, and while away Han had an affair. The mystery woman had a child who, naturally, turned out to be Rey. That suggests to me that Rey's mom was also Force sensitive, but it's unclear if her identity will be revealed.
As Moore suggests, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt but we already knew to do that. It sounds plausible, not only as a way to keep Han tied into the story, but as a means of connecting Rey into the larger Star Wars mythos.
We'll find out if it's true when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens this December.