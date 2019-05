' Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic' Movie In The Works From 'Avatar' Writer

After years of fan hopes and plenty of denials by Lucasfilm, amovie based on the hit video gameis actually happening. Kathleen Kennedy said something was in the works just weeks ago, but without details it was impossible to know if she meant a novelization, a new game, or maybe a Disney+ series. Nope, it appears to be headed to the big screen and already has a writer. Buzzfeed reports Laeta Kalogridis is writing amovie that may be part of a brand new trilogy. Kalogridis is a frequent collaborator with James Cameron, working on themovies,, and more. She is also the first femalewriter sincewas co-written by Leigh Brackett.This would make threetrilogies if you include Rian Johnson's and the one byshowrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.For those unaware, KOTOR (as fans refer to it) takes place 4000 years before the Skywalker Saga, and even back then the conflict between the Jedi and Sith raged on. The main villain is Darth Malak, who betrayed the Jedi Order then his Sith master to claim the mantle Dark Lord of the Sith.This is incredibly exciting news and I know I'll be looking to download both KOTOR games to refresh my memory. Both are amazing and worth checking out before the movies come around, although you should have plenty of time.