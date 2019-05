SPOILERS* Katherine Langford's Cut 'Avengers: Endgame' Role Revealed

Whenbreakout Katherine Langford was cast in Avengers: Endgame, it led to a whole range of theories. Could she be Hawkeye's future trainee, Kate Bishop? Perhaps she was Ant-Man's grownup daughter, Cassie Lang? By the time Endgame rolled to a conclusion one thing was clear: Langford was nowhere to be found, and it's not clear where she possibly could have fit in with so much going on.Fortunately, the Russos are on their tour of answeringquestions after-the-fact (an annoying practice, if you ask me), and they stopped by the Happy Sad Confused podcast where the host asked them about Langford. Co-director and chatterbox Joe Russo not only revealed that Langford's role was cut, but he also gave details on who she was and why her scene didn't work.added Anthony Russo.said Joe Russo.Yuck, glad that metaphysical claptrap got deleted. Without ever seeing a frame of it I can tell that would've been a drag, and like the Russos said it wouldn't have worked because there was no emotional investment in Morgan yet. Actually, it sounds exactly like something taken frommovies...the bad ones.