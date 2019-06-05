5/06/2019
*SPOILERS* Katherine Langford's Cut 'Avengers: Endgame' Role Revealed
When 13 Reasons Why breakout Katherine Langford was cast in Avengers: Endgame, it led to a whole range of theories. Could she be Hawkeye's future trainee, Kate Bishop? Perhaps she was Ant-Man's grownup daughter, Cassie Lang? By the time Endgame rolled to a conclusion one thing was clear: Langford was nowhere to be found, and it's not clear where she possibly could have fit in with so much going on.
Fortunately, the Russos are on their tour of answering Endgame questions after-the-fact (an annoying practice, if you ask me), and they stopped by the Happy Sad Confused podcast where the host asked them about Langford. Co-director and chatterbox Joe Russo not only revealed that Langford's role was cut, but he also gave details on who she was and why her scene didn't work.
“There was an idea that we had that Tony [Stark] was going to go into the metaphysical waystation that Thanos goes into when he snapped his fingers [at the end of ‘Infinity War’]. There was going to be a future version of [Tony’s] daughter in that waystation. We showed it to a test audience and it was really confusing for them.”
“What we realized about it was that we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter,” added Anthony Russo. “It wasn’t resonating with us on an emotional level, which is why we moved away from it.”
“The intention was that his future daughter forgave him and gave him peace to go,” said Joe Russo.
Yuck, glad that metaphysical claptrap got deleted. Without ever seeing a frame of it I can tell that would've been a drag, and like the Russos said it wouldn't have worked because there was no emotional investment in Morgan yet. Actually, it sounds exactly like something taken from The Matrix movies...the bad ones.