5/06/2019
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer: "Bitch, please! You've Been To Space."
Well, Marvel wasn't lying. There are definitely Avengers: Endgame spoilers in the new Spider-Man: Far from Home trailer and Tom Holland does try to scare you off at the beginning of it. So I'll do the same: If you haven't seen Endgame, just look away now.
Marvel sorta wrote themselves into a corner with the ending to Infinity War, since we all knew most of the dusted heroes had to return somehow because they had sequels to appear in. But they complicated matters even more with Endgame's time-transporting conclusion, which saw everyone vanquished by Thanos brought five years into the present. Oh, and apparently there is one other major complication left behind that everyone has been speculating about (Even me right here) ever since Captain America stayed behind to have that dance with Peggy Carter:
There are now multiple alternate universes. Or a "Multiverse", as Peter Parker puts it. And we learn this when it's revealed Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal in his debut Marvel film, is actually from an alternate Earth.
Spider-Man: Far from Home begins with Parker grieving over his mentor Tony Stark, but duty, high school, and the possibility of romance are an easy distraction. The film finds Parker and his classmates on what is supposed to be a relaxing European vacation, until Nick Fury ropes him into a deadly mission to stop the Elementals. There's a lot of pressure heaped on Parker, too, as everyone expects him to be the next Iron Man. Might be too much to put on the kid's shoulders, don'tcha think?
While the multiverse reveal is a big deal, the biggest revelation may come near the end between Parker and MJ. It's a game changer for Spidey's solo franchise, but damn, I'm happy they just pulled the trigger on it rather than having him do this whole Clark Kent thing for any longer.
Directed by Jon Watts and co-starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Angourie Rice, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, Jon Favreau, Tony Revolori, and Abraham Attah, Spider-Man: Far from Home opens July 5th.