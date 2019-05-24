5/24/2019
'Sonic The Hedgehog' Delayed To 2020 So They Can Get Sonic "Just Right"
When the Internets turns the full power of its collective hatred on something, shit happens. Well, at least when it comes to Sonic the Hedgehog. The trailer for the video game adaptation was universally panned, not because of the tone or Jim Carrey's crazy performance as Dr. Robotnik, but because Sonic looked downright creepy and not like a beloved mascot. It didn't take long for director Jeff Fowler to admit they were going back to the drawing board, and it looks like Sonic's redesign is going to take longer than expected.
Initially set to open this November, Sonic the Hedgehog has been bumped to February 14th 2020. This isn't completely unexpected. Simply changing Sonic's look is only part of the problem as it means the CGI for every scene he's in also needs to be reworked. It's a huge undertaking and at least Fowler is being given the time to get it right.
Assuming he gets it right. Can't wait to see the next trailer.
Fowler confirmed the news with a tweet, "Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right. #novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie”
Good job, Internet. Feel emboldened? What will you target next?