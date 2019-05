Sebastian Stan Talks 'Falcon And Winter Soldier' Series, Reveals Start Date

Shouldn't that be? Honestly, I'm not sure Sam Wilson gets out of the upcoming Disney+ series still holding the shield, but that's a conversation for another day. For now, co-star Sebastian Stan has some details on what ground theseries will actually cover, and it sounds like it will finally give Bucky a chance to get acclimated to the modern world.When Captain America first got unfrozen and emerged into the present, his mind was understandably blown. We saw glimpses of him reintegrating with society, getting a playlist on his Ipod, etc. Well, now it's his pal Bucky's turn, since the formerly brainwashed soldier has been a little busy fighting his friend, getting in the middle of a civil war, maxin' out in Wakanda, getting dusted by Thanos, and then revived to fight Thanos. Here's what Stan told Comicbook in an interview...He continued,So it doesn't sound like Stan knows a whole lot, but the suggestion is this won't be a heavy series. The comedic chemistry between Stan and Anthony Mackie was evident from the few scenes they shared together. Throw in Bucky and Falcon's connection to Captain America, the inevitable clashing of their sensibilities (Bucky is damn near 100 years old), and this should be a lot of fun.Stan also revealed that filming begins in October. Disney+ launches this November, but as of nowdoes not have a release date. Most likely we'll see it some time in 2020.