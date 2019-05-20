5/20/2019
Sebastian Stan Talks 'Falcon And Winter Soldier' Series, Reveals Start Date
Shouldn't that be Captain America and Winter Soldier? Honestly, I'm not sure Sam Wilson gets out of the upcoming Disney+ series still holding the shield, but that's a conversation for another day. For now, co-star Sebastian Stan has some details on what ground the Falcon and Winter Soldier series will actually cover, and it sounds like it will finally give Bucky a chance to get acclimated to the modern world.
When Captain America first got unfrozen and emerged into the present, his mind was understandably blown. We saw glimpses of him reintegrating with society, getting a playlist on his Ipod, etc. Well, now it's his pal Bucky's turn, since the formerly brainwashed soldier has been a little busy fighting his friend, getting in the middle of a civil war, maxin' out in Wakanda, getting dusted by Thanos, and then revived to fight Thanos. Here's what Stan told Comicbook in an interview...
“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through. So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone…I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”
He continued, "I have a blast working with Anthony. It's very funny half the time. It's just gonna be a lot of that move your seat up thing, I'm gonna tell him that if we're gonna be in the car, I'm gonna be in the passenger's seat and he's gonna be in the back, or I should be in the driver's seat."
So it doesn't sound like Stan knows a whole lot, but the suggestion is this won't be a heavy series. The comedic chemistry between Stan and Anthony Mackie was evident from the few scenes they shared together. Throw in Bucky and Falcon's connection to Captain America, the inevitable clashing of their sensibilities (Bucky is damn near 100 years old), and this should be a lot of fun.
Stan also revealed that filming begins in October. Disney+ launches this November, but as of now Falcon and Winter Soldier does not have a release date. Most likely we'll see it some time in 2020.