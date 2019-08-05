Rumor: Marvel Has A 'Nova' Film In The Works Right Now

Ever since Marvel introduced the Nova Corps in Guardians of the Galaxy there's been hope of their greatest champion, Nova, appearing on the silver screen. So far, that hasn't happened but with Marvel's post-Endgame future headed deeper into cosmic territory Rich Rider is more likely to debut than ever, and a new rumor says it's going to be soon.
A new rumor from MCU Cosmic, noting a source they claim has been 100% accurate, says that a Nova film is in the works right now. They don't have any details on how far along it is, but until Marvel starts hiring people take it with a grain of salt.
Richard Ryder is sorta like the Green Lantern of the Marvel Universe, just as the Nova Corps is similar to the Green Lantern Corps. When an alien member of the Corps lay dying on Earth, he selects high school student Richard Ryder as his replacement. He gains the suit, cosmic powers, and responsibilities of the Nova Corps, an intergalactic police force. Nova has battled the Skrulls, Thanos, and fought alongside the Avengers. He's also a charter member of the New Warriors, a team I wish Marvel was making a movie of, and not some crappy-looking TV series.
There's also a younger Nova, Sam Alexander, that Marvel may have their eye on. With the Avengers in a state of limbo at the moment, the introduction of another young hero, similar to Spider-Man but tackling more intergalactic threats, could be the way to go.
If Nova does join the MCU it'd be after the Corps has been decimated, which would put him in an interesting place. Just last year Kevin Feige talked about Nova and sounded as if he's got an idea of what to do with the character, even if it was still too early to really talk about...
“Nova is… if we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board. Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy].”