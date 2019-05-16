5/16/2019
Robert Pattinson Close To Becoming The New Batman For Director Matt Reeves, Nicholas Hoult Also In Contention
You know how we used to praise Robert Pattinson for ditching the spotlight and reinventing himself as a serious actor with films such as Good Time, High Life, and The Lost City of Z? Well, forget it, because he's close to snagging the biggest open role in Hollywood. Pattinson is reportedly close to to starring as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' The Batman.
Rumors had been flying around about this and I don't think anybody was ready to believe them because Pattinson is such a strange pick. On the surface, anyway, he doesn't seem like a young Bruce Wayne at all. But then, we don't really know what Reeves' approach to the character will be. The screenplay has been steadily shaped over the course of a couple years, with most believe it will center on a younger Batman who uses his investigative skills more than the bruiser that Ben Affleck played.
This is still in doubt, though. While some sites are calling it a done deal, Deadline says to cool our heels for now. While Pattinson remains the top choice, Dark Phoenix and Mad Max: Fury Road actor Nicholas Hoult is up there, as well. A decision should be made very soon.
Pattinson's next role is yet another blockbuster, as he'll be starring in Christopher Nolan's untitled film alongside John David Washington. That one opens in July 2020.
The Batman still doesn't have a release or start date, but is expected to begin on late this year or early next.