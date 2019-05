Review: ‘The Intruder’ Starring Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, And Meagan Good

follows Scott (Michael Ealy) and Annie Russell (Meagan Good) – a happy couple ready to move on to the next chapter of their lives. They are leaving the bustling city life that San Francisco provides and are trying to settle down and raise a family – the only thing missing is Annie’s dream house in the country. In the blink of an eye they seem to stumble upon a gorgeous home in Napa named Foxglove (a poisonous plant that used to grow in the area and clearly a welcoming name for a property). The home is over 100 years old and is being sold by a quirky, but seemingly friendly, widower named Charlie Peck (Dennis Quaid) who’s grandfather built it in the early 1900s. Charlie’s wife died within the last couple of years and he is planning on selling the house and moving down to Florida to be with his daughter. Almost immediately it is clear that Charlie has a deep connection to the house, it is the only place he has lived, and he is willing to shave hundreds of thousands of dollars off the asking price to make sure it gets sold to the right people. From the get-go Scott has an uneasy feeling about Charlie, but Annie just thinks he is an overly friendly man and takes pity on Charlie and his situation. Scott’s patience with Charlie begins to run short as the man keeps coming over uninvited, always under the guise that he is trying to help and be friendly. It seems like Charlie has no concept of space or that Foxglove is no longer his, even referring to it as ‘his’ house multiple times. Scott finally puts his foot down and forbids Charlie from coming to their home, but Charlie has other ideas.