Rami Malek May Join Denzel Washington In Cop Thriller 'Little Things'

If you want an idea what a Best Actor win can do for a career, look no further than Rami Malek. Thestar, who was dressing up as an Egyptian prince inmovies not too long ago, was recently confirmed to be the next James Bond villain. And now he's also in talks to star alongside Denzel Washington in a film that sounds like it could be the next Deadline reports Malek is negotiating to join Denzel in, a cop film written and directed by's John Lee Hancock. Denzel plays a "burned out" deputy sheriff with a tendency for bending the rules, who joins with Malek's hot-shot young detective to track down a serial killer. The sheriff has is good at tracking down the "little things" that help to build a case, but his penchant for cutting corners clashes with his young partner.Filming onbegins in September, presumably after Malek is done getting roughed up by Daniel Craig.