5/02/2019
Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' Movie Is Still A "Big Possibility", Script Already Completed
The prospect of a Star Trek movie from Quentin Tarantino remains fascinating, but we haven't heard much about it lately as he's been busy finishing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. With the fate of the franchise in flux right now Tarantino's movie may have more importance than ever, and it sounds like he's ready to get back to work on it.
Speaking with Slashfilm about his Netflix edition of The Hateful Eight, Tarantino says the chances are good his Star Trek movie will get done...
"It’s a very big possibility. I haven’t been dealing with those guys for a while cause I’ve been making my movie. But we’ve talked about a story and a script. The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we’ll pick up talking about it again."
The script he's talking about was written by The Revenant's Mark L. Smith, and the expectation is that it would be R-rated. Personally, I'd like to see a completely new cast just to set Tarantino's film off on its own. Samuel L. Jackson as Spock, anyone?
Last we heard of Star Trek 4 it still had S.J. Clarkson on board to direct it, but contract disputes with Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine have stalled production. Nothing has changed on that front and who knows when we'll see a new Trek on screen.