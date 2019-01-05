5/01/2019
Quentin Tarantino Says Netflix's 'The Hateful Eight' Is His Brand New Edit With 25 Additional Minutes
Quentin Tarantino is not happy about the coverage of Netflix's The Hateful Eight miniseries, which was reported on just days ago. Broken down into four episodes, the series was assumed to be a version of the extended traveling roadshow edition Tarantino took around the country, but it was unclear if this was something Netflix did on their own as a way of giving subscribers a way to binge rather than taking the 3-hour-plus film all at once. Well, Tarantino definitely had a lot of input on it, going so far as to create an entirely new never-before-seen edit with 25 additional minutes.
After reading Slashfilm's dismissive story on The Hateful Eight miniseries, Tarantino decided to reach out and clear the air. He revealed that Netflix came to him with the idea for a new cut of the 2015 movie, and so he came up with an extended cut designed just for them...
“Netflix came to us and said, ‘Hey, look, if you’d be interested, if there’s even more footage, if you’d be interested in putting it together and in a way that we could show it as three or four episodes, depending on how much extra footage you have, we’d be willing to do that.'"
“I don’t know [an exact] timeline as far as how much new footage is in it, but it’s something like about, like, 25 minutes if not more. And there are sequences that play very different. We did a whole lot of re-editing, and it plays differently. Some sequences are more similar than others compared to the film, but it has a different feeling.”
Tarantino proceeded to take a shot at the news sites out there reporting on the series without knowing anything about it. He takes special offense to claims that it wasn't offering anything new and was just another TV edit...
“It’s really frustrating that on one hand, it seems like every website in the world wants to write about it, but no one wants to actually watch it. So, they could actually see for themselves if it’s different. Like, 42 different websites would rather speculate on if it’s different rather than just watch it. It’s all this misconception. ‘Oh, they’re just replaying the credits…it’s just only what was in the roadshow version.’ No!”
Hey, include me on that. I reported on it, too, and took the opinion of another as gospel which is something I don't often do. Well, this actually has me kinda hyped to see what Tarantino felt needed to be changed about The Hateful Eight, and will probably spend some time checking it out very soon. What about you?