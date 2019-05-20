Quentin Tarantino Asks For 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Not To Be Spoiled

Whatever Marvel can do, Quentin Tarantino can do better? Following on the heels of the Russos begging fans not to spoil, Tarantino has penned an open letter to the Cannes audience not to reveal anything about his latest,It's worth noting that Bong Joon-ho has made a similar request before the Cannes premiere of his latest,What's interesting is that bothandare movies we knew were developed in secret, but what is it about Tarantino's film that needs to be held under wraps? We know it stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a TV actor looking to break into Hollywood alongside his best friend and stuntman played by Brad Pitt. We also know it'll take place in 1969 with the Charles Manson murders used as a backdrop. So where's the twist? Something is up here and I'm curious what it is.I have a feeling this could be another case of historical wish fulfillment, something Tarantino employed successfully withand. Maybe Sharon Tate turns the tables on Manson?opens July 26th.