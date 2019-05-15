Prepaway - Make a Bright Networking Engineer Career with Cisco CCNA R&S Certification

Nowadays, it is difficult to think about doing business without using the Internet. The Internet has opened up companies and businesses to new markets, which has, in turn, increased profits. Almost every large-scale organization in the world uses the Internet to its benefits, but it is not as simple as it seems. When you talk about a large-scale organization, networking is not as simple as just connecting the wire to the computer. Instead, the company requires a whole networking system to make it possible for the employees to work collectively. In many cases, the networking solutions used by organizations are provided by Cisco company.

When an organization uses high-quality complex solutions, they need someone to be able to maintain the system and make it work. If you want to learn about networking in the best way possible, it is advisable that you go for certification . Since you will be working with Cisco technologies, it is best if you try to earn Cisco certification. There are a number of credentials that Cisco offers, but here we will be talking about CCNA Routing & Switching certification.

visit website https://www.prepaway.com





CCNA Routing & Switching: Overview

Getting this certification can make all the difference for your career. It will make it easier for you to find a decent job in the networking area and earn a better salary. You might think that CCNA Routing & Switching is simple; however, it does require its fair share of concentration and effort. To do well in the certification exams, you need to have some basic knowledge pertaining to routing and switching.





There are no prerequisites to worry about, which means that anyone can go for CCNA R&S certification. The main topics that are highlighted in this credential are core networking concepts and security fundamentals.To earn CCNA Routing & Switching certification, you need to choose from two certification opti ons:





Pass 200-125 CCNA test Pass 100-105 ICND1 and 200-105 ICND2 tests



The first option implies that you need to pass a single 200-125 CCNA exam. During this test, the candidates will have to answer 60-70 questions within 90 minutes. The exam covers network fundamentals, infrastructure management, services andsecurity as well as WAN, LAN switching, IPv4 and IPv6 routing technologies.





The second option includes two exams, 100-105 ICND1 and 200-105 ICND2. These exams cover pretty much the same topics as 200-125, but they are taken separately, which makes it easier for the candidate to prepare. 100-105 ICND1 lasts for 90 minutes and consists of 45-55 questions. 200-105 ICND2 also has a duration of 90 minutes, but this test contains 55-65 questions.

Why You Need CCNA Routing & Switching Certification?

It is always a good idea to think about the benefits of a certain certification before diving into it. There are always a few benefits that you can get with certification , but you need to identify whether you require those benefits or not. If you are looking to begin your career in networking, then CCNA Routing & Switching credential can do wonders for you. Cisco has a great reputation all around the world and being Cisco certified can brighten up your future.





The CCNA program by Cisco has been a stepping stone for a lot of young networking engineers out there. This credential has helped a lot of individuals with their networking careers and it looks like its impact is growing stronger day by day. By earning CCNA Routing & Switching credential, you will receive the knowledge and skills that are required to succeed in the networking field. There are a lot of things that you don’t know about routing and switching, but everything will get easier by getting this credential.





A lot of organizations out there use Cisco solutions;therefore, they are in need of people who can maintain these systems. If the company finds someone who is Cisco certified, they will certainly try to hire them as quickly as possible. Certified individuals also have a higher chance of getting promoted to higher designations.





Also, with CCNA R&S certification, you will be able to apply for advanced certifications such as CCNP R&S and CCIE R&S. These credentials will take your career to the new heights and will introduce you to the world of unique specialists.

Preparation

To pass CCNA R&S exam(s), you will need to first prepare for them properly. There are a lot of sources that you can use for preparation purposes, but not all of them are trustworthy.However, according to popular opinion, Prepaway is the best website to find relevant study course for CCNA Routing & Switching certification exams. Every bit of information that you find from this website will be up-to-date and 100 % usable.





Another thing that makes Prepaway such a great website is exam dumps in VCE format. These files are full of practice questions that anyone can use to practice for their exam. If you open these VCE files with the VCE Exam Simulator, you can play a practice exam with a particular number of questions and time settings. Best of all, at the end of the session, you will be able to see the score that you got in the practice exam. In this way, you can find your weaker areas and start improving on them.

Conclusion

Possessing CCNA Routing & Switching certification will tell the world that you have the skills required to work in the networking field. Earning this credential is not easy, that is why there are only a limited number of certified people out there. As a result, employers are willing to take any chance they get to hire these individuals. One thing that you need to know about this credential is that it remains valid for only 3 years. After 3 years, you will have the opportunity to take one of the offered tests and renew your certification. For the list of tests required for recertification, please visit the official Cisco website. Good luck!



