Prepaway - Make a Bright Networking Engineer Career with Cisco CCNA R&S Certification

Possessing CCNA Routing & Switching certification will tell the world that you have the skills required to work in the networking field. Earning this credential is not easy, that is why there are only a limited number of certified people out there. As a result, employers are willing to take any chance they get to hire these individuals. One thing that you need to know about this credential is that it remains valid for only 3 years. After 3 years, you will have the opportunity to take one of the offered tests and renew your certification. For the list of tests required for recertification, please visit the official Cisco website. Good luck!