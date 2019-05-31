5/31/2019
'Onward' Trailer: Pixar Sends Chris Pratt And Tom Holland On A Magical Road Trip
Well, that didn't take long. Sure, Pixar has Toy Story 4 right around the corner but they have already begun looking forward to next year and a renewed focus on original content. Just a couple of days ago we saw the first images from Onward, a fantasy road trip movie featuring the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. And now tonight we have the first teaser trailer. Pixar is not playing around.
Directed by Monsters University's Dan Scanlon, Onward takes place in a world without humans, where elves, unicorns, and other mythical creatures co-exist. Holland and Pratt voice elf siblings who leave their suburban neighborhood to see if there's still magic in the world. Octavia Spencer and Julia Lous-Dreyfus also voice characters in the film.
Onward opens in theaters on March 6th 2020.