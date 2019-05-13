Michael Rooker Says He's Not Joining James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'

While there's still a better than average shot of something coming through, reports of Michael Rooker joining James Gunn's The Suicide Squad have been greatly exaggerated. The story surfaced over the weekend with trades reporting that he was in talks for the role of King Shark, but Rooker took to Instagram to pour cold water on it...
Rooker makes it even clearer in the comments, saying "This is not true news... I am not cast in this movie......." immediately after Gunn had laughed at the initial denial.
It's possible Rooker is pulling a fast one here, of course. He has had a role in just about every one of Gunn's films, including two Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Unless there's a scheduling conflict I have to believe if Gunn asks, Rooker will sign on.
The Suicide Squad opens August 6th 2021.