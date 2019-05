McG Says His 'True Lies' Series Is Headed To Disney+

McG. The name is irritating, and back in the early 2000s it was everywhere as the hotshot filmmaker delivered two blockbusterflicks, which led to the failedand stupid-fun. Lately, McG's career has toned down considerably, but he's found a niche over on Netflix with 2017's teen horrorand this year's anticipated. His next project will see him revitalizing another well-known property, only this will be for Disney+ and required him to get the blessing of James Cameron.Speaking with Collider , McG says hisseries will be part of the Disney+ streaming service. If you don't recall James Cameron's 1994 film, it starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a secret agent trying to keep his life as a spy from his family. Of course, that goes belly-up and his family gets roped into a terror plot involving nuclear warheads. Jamie Lee Curtis is fantastic as Schwarzenegger's wife, and her seduction scene will probably go down as one of the most memorable of her career.McG said,The director talked about the possibility of Schwarzenegger returning, sayingMcG also said that he had to reach out to Cameron and get a thumbs-up to do the show, and now that he has it he'll be spending the summer writing the script. We already knew that, though, since this project has been in the works for a couple of years . It just didn't have a home since that was a pre-Disney+ kinda world.