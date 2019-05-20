5/20/2019
McG Says His 'True Lies' Series Is Headed To Disney+
McG. The name is irritating, and back in the early 2000s it was everywhere as the hotshot filmmaker delivered two blockbuster Charlie's Angels flicks, which led to the failed Terminator Salvation and stupid-fun This Means War. Lately, McG's career has toned down considerably, but he's found a niche over on Netflix with 2017's teen horror The Babysitter and this year's anticipated Rim of the World. His next project will see him revitalizing another well-known property, only this will be for Disney+ and required him to get the blessing of James Cameron.
Speaking with Collider, McG says his True Lies series will be part of the Disney+ streaming service. If you don't recall James Cameron's 1994 film, it starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a secret agent trying to keep his life as a spy from his family. Of course, that goes belly-up and his family gets roped into a terror plot involving nuclear warheads. Jamie Lee Curtis is fantastic as Schwarzenegger's wife, and her seduction scene will probably go down as one of the most memorable of her career.
McG said, “So, ‘True Lies’ at Disney+, which is exciting. I’m writing that one, which is very exciting, because I’m so passionate about that story where you think you know your partner but you don’t.”
The director talked about the possibility of Schwarzenegger returning, saying “There’s talk of that. It’s largely rebooted but there may be a spot there, we’ll see."
McG also said that he had to reach out to Cameron and get a thumbs-up to do the show, and now that he has it he'll be spending the summer writing the script. We already knew that, though, since this project has been in the works for a couple of years. It just didn't have a home since that was a pre-Disney+ kinda world.