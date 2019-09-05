5/09/2019
Marvel Expected To Reveal Its Phase 4 Slate This Summer
The Endgame wasn't the actual end of anything, as Marvel Studios has a number of movies we know are in the works at various stages. Nothing has been made official following this summer's Spider-Man: Far from Home, but that could be about to change according to Disney CEO Bob Iger.
According to Iger in a recent investor call, an announcement of Marvel's upcoming Phase of films will happen "later this summer." He also says Endgame had “a lot of clues in that film as to movies that may be coming.” While he didn't specify an exact date, San Diego Comic-Con could be the place to be. Or they may wait another month and reveal it at Disney's D23 expo. I hope it's the former because I'll actually be at that one.
I recently posted an entire breakdown of the expected films, which includes sequels such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Doctor Strange 2, along with newer projects Shang-Chi, The Eternals, and Black Widow. You can check that out here.