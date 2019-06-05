5/06/2019
Mark Wahlberg And Blumhouse Team For "The Stolen Kids Of Sarah Lawrence" Adaptation
The New York Magazine article "The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence" was just published on April 29th, and already it's been snatched up by Mark Wahlberg and Blumhouse to adapt either as a film or series. If it's a movie you can count on Wahlberg playing the charismatic figure at the heart of the story.
THR reports Wahlberg will team with Blumhouse's Jason Blum to produce and star in a project based on Ezra Marcus and James D. Walsh' article. The story is pretty incredible, centering on Larry Ray, whose daughter attended the prestigious liberal arts university. Having just been released from prison, Ray moved into his daughter's dorm and began insinuating himself into the lives of her classmates. Eventually, his manipulation and abuse extended to the emotional, physical, and sexual.
Blumhouse is best known for their small-budget horror/thriller blockbusters, but their reach extends incredibly far. Blum was a producer on Jordan Peele's Get Out and Us, as well as Spike Lee's Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman. It's clear to see where the horror elements may come in here, and could lead to something interesting for Wahlberg if he takes the role of Ray.