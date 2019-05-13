Lock Your Doors: Final 'The Purge' Film Set For July 2020

The Purge, which went from 2013's sleeper hit home invasion film to an entire franchise of successful political thrillers, now has a date for the fifth and final entry. The Purge 5 will open on July 10th 2020, confirmed by Universal and Blumhouse. Remember to lock your doors and don't go out on the street that night.
It's unclear if franchise writer/director James DeMonaco will return, but he has been saying for a while that this would be the finale. He was behind the camera for The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy, and The Purge: Election Year, but passed the reins over to Gerard McMurray for last year's prequel, The First Purge, which explored the origin of the annual "holiday" in which all violent crime is legal. With each movie, The Purge expanded its ambitions and scope, making sharp political commentary while keeping the body count high for those who are in it for the violence.
The franchise expanded into a television series that has been renewed for a second season, so even if the movies are done the killing will continue on the small screen.