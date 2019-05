Liam Neeson Joins Prequel 'Kingsman: The Great Game'

The next movie in Matthew Vaughn'ssaga may be the third movie, but it's not actually. Instead we're being treated to a prequel, titled, which takes place about 100 years before the contemporary storyline and features an all-new cast which now includes Liam Neeson.In a recent Deadline piece regardingand the conclusion of the Eggsy/Harry Hart storyline, they dropped news that Neeson has joined the cast of. He'll be starring alongside Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Ralph Fiennes, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alexandra Maria Lara, Rhys Ifans, and Joel Basman.While the report doesn't mention Neeson's role, it's possible he's playing British military hero Herbert Kitchener, who played a pivotal part in WWI and other major campaigns. The film will center on the founding of the Kingsman spy agency and will be more of a period war movie than over-the-top spy flick. Other historical figures are expected to appear such as Rasputin, Nicholas II, and Gavrilo Princip.opens February 14th 2020.