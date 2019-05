'Judy' Trailer: Renee Zellweger Stuns As Hollywood Icon Judy Garland

Has Renee Zellweger found her next Oscar-nominated role? If anything would do it, playing the great Judy Garland would be it. Zellweger stars as the Hollywood legend in, a new biopic fromdirector Rupert Goold.Beginning life with a little bit of controversy, Judy was disavowed by Garland's daughter Liza Minnelli . It didn't stop the production from moving forward, obviously, and Zellwegger looks to have thrown herself into the role, as we see her doing a spot-on portrayal of Garland's oft-quivering singing voice. An untraditional biopic, the film takes place during the last year of Garland's life as she prepares for a series of concerts at London's Talk of the Town nightclub. Garland would die of an accidental overdose at the age of 47.Zellweger is joined in the cast by Michael Gambon, Rufus Sewell, Jessie Buckley, and Finn Wittrock. Bella Ramsey plays Garland's daughter Lorna Luft, with Gemma-Leah Devereux as Minnelli. with Here's the synopsis:hits theaters on September 27th.