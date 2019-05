Josh Gad Reportedly Starring In A 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' Reboot

When Disney owns everything, you'll be hard-pressed to find a movie that doesn't have Josh Gad in it or voicing a character. His latest film for the Mouse House, according to Slashfilm , will be a reboot, or "legacyequel" (ugh) of 1989 classicTitled, the film will have Gad playing Nick Szalinski, the grown-up son of Rick Moranis' character, scientist and inventor Wayne Szalinkski. The story takes place 30 years later, and finds Nick accidentally shrinking his own kids, just as his father did to him. In the original movie, Nick and his sister Amy, along with some friends, are accidentally shrunk down to a quarter of an inch by one of their dad's inventions and must survive giant insects and other backyard obstacles. The new film is being positioned as a reboot that continues the storyline, similar towas a huge hit at the time, earning a massive $222M on an $18M budget. A sequel was released three years later,, which didn't perform as well, and the direct-to-DVDin 1997. Moranis basically quit the movie business after that one.Disney is reportedly looking for a director who has nostalgia for the original movie, which was the directorial debut Joe Johnston. Johnston could probably do it himself but he announced his retirement after completion ofwas listed as one of the movies planned for Disney+, but this is looking to be a theatrical effort. Makes sense considering the success Gad and Disney have had together. He has starred in, and will have a role in next year's. He also has a new Muppets series in development for Disney+.