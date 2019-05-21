'John Wick 4' Targets Summer 2021 Release Date

We're not just thinking John Wick is back, we know exactly when it'll be. Following on the franchise-best $93M worldwide opening weekend, Lionsgate has confirmed thatwill arrive on May 21st 2021."You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming - May 21, 2021."Considering the wayended, a fourth movie is no shock and I would say Lionsgate's speed on this is even less surprising. At this point it's unclear who will return but we can obviously count on Keanu Reeves suiting up as the titular assassin, and Laurence Fishburne seems like a lock as the Bowery King. I would expect most of the cast of this movie to return, and let's hope director Chad Stahelski sticks around.What began as a throwaway revenge film has quickly grown into a blockbuster franchise, and it wouldn't shock me at all if we start seeing spinoffs teased. Halle Berry's assassin Sofia seems like the obvious choice. Perhaps an entire movie set within The Continental?