'Jessica Jones' Final Season Teaser: Marvel's Troubled Detective Has One Last Case To Solve

Marvel's Netflix shows have always been praised for going to darker places than the core MCU ever could. That has led to some great, critically-acclaimed episodes on multiple shows over the years, but now the deal with Netflix is done and the last remaining series readies its final bow. The new teaser forseason three is here, setting the troubled detective off to solve her last case.Krysten Ritter is back as Jessica Jones, and there's a new enemy who has her in their sights. This mysterious foe, who we know pretty much nothing about, calls her a "fraud" and a "cheater no longer", but other than that he could be anybody. Is he a well-known Marvel Comics supervillain? Or a new character created for the series? Whoever he is, the synopsis calls him a "highly intelligent psychopath" which, honestly, describes 90% of all Marvel villains. It could be Kilgrave again for all we know. Kinda hope it is, honestly. David Tennant kicked ass.third and final season hits Netflix on June 14th and co-stars Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Benjamin Walker, Jeremy Bobb, Sarita Choudhury, Tiffany Mack, Jessica Frances Dukes, Aneesh Sheth, and Rebecca DeMornay.