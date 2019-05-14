5/14/2019
Jessica Chastain's Spy Film '355' Loses Marion Cotillard, Adds Sebastian Stan And Edgar Ramirez
Jessica Chastain's has surrounded herself with a badass bunch of ladies for her upcoming spy flick, 355. Joining her are Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing, the latter actress apparently out of hot water with the Chinese government and able to be part of this impressive group. Unfortunately, Oscar winner Marion Cotillard, who has been on board since the initial announcement at Cannes, has had to drop out. While that's a devastating loss, a couple of new additions could help cushion the blow.
THR reports 355 has added Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez to the cast. Stan is coming off his role as Bucky in Avengers: Endgame, while Ramirez's most recent major film was Netflix's Bright. The given reason for Cotillard's departure is "personal reasons", which could be anything and is none of our business. Hopefully, everything is okay.
355 is written and directed by Chastain's Dark Phoenix director, Simon Kinberg, and centers on four female spies who must team up to stop a catastrophic global event. Filming is set to begin in July so there's a good chance we see it next year.