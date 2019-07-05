5/07/2019
Jane Campion To Direct Benedict Cumberbatch And Elisabeth Moss In 'The Power Of The Dog'
Jane Campion is one of our most acclaimed filmmakers, having helmed such dramas as The Piano, The Portrait of a Lady, and two seasons of the Top of the Lake miniseries. She's accomplished quite a bit in her career, but with her latest project, titled The Power of the Dog, Campion is doing something she's never done before which is work with a male lead.
That male lead will be Benedict Cumberbatch, who will be joined by Top of the Lake star Elisabeth Moss in the adaptation of Thomas Savage's novel. The story, which Campion will adapt and direct, centers on two very different brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George, who live on a Montana ranch. When the gentle George gets married to Rose (Moss), the cruel Phil does everything he can to destroy her.
Campion says in regards to the news, “‘The Power of the Dog’ is a sublime novel that deserves a life on the big screen. I couldn’t stop thinking about the story, it really haunted me. The themes of masculinity, nostalgia, and betrayal are an intoxicating mix. It’s also rare to find a story where the themes, the plot and the characters build tension as they reveal each other and even the end is satisfying and unexpected. It will be the first time I’ve worked with a male lead, which is exciting. Phil is a charismatic and complex character who declares war on his brother’s new wife and her teenage son.”
This will be Campion's first feature since 2009's Bright Star. [Variety]