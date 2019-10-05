5/10/2019
James Gunn Recruiting Michael Rooker To Play King Shark In 'The Suicide Squad'
When James Gunn came aboard to write and direct The Suicide Squad it was only a matter of time before Michael Rooker joined him. The two have worked together multiple times, on Slither and a pair of Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which makes this latest news from The Wrap less than surprising.
Rooker is in talks to play King Shark in the Suicide Squad sequel which will feature a mostly-new lineup of expendable villains. King Shark is a powerful DC Comics villain; he's a humanoid shark built to withstand the pressures of the deep sea. He's got super-strength, can breathe underwater, and the ability to regrow lost limbs.
The rest of the incoming cast includes Idris Elba as a new character, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, John Cena possibly as Peacemaker, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher. They join Viola Davis who is reprising her role as Amanda Waller, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Margot Robbie is expected to return as Harley Quinn but it's looking as if her role will be small.
The Suicide Squad opens August 6th 2021.