James Gunn Opens Up About His Firing From Disney, 'The Suicide Squad', And More

The last year has been quite the roller coaster for James Gunn. Emphatically fired fromafter controversial decade-old tweets were exposed by far-right trolls, Gunn suddenly found himself gone from the blockbuster franchise he was the guiding force of. But it didn't last long. Within weeks he had been hired by Warner Bros. to direct theirsequel. Soon after, Disney came calling and brought him back into the Marvel fold, exactly where he had always been.With all of that behind him now, Gunn has taken time to reflect in an interview with Deadline , and sounds like a guy who has made peace with what he's gone through, and accepts responsibility for his past actions that caused them. It's for that reason his fans have stuck by his side, and studios remained eager to work with him. That includes Disney exec Alan Horn, who approached Gunn about returning to thefranchise he helped create...Gunn feels no ill will towards Disney for what happened and acknowledges the things he said years ago and apologized for, which includes inappropriate jokes about rape, hurt a lot of people who didn't deserve it...Gunn didn't sit around for long after the firing, though. He admits studios were calling him "within the first two days", including Warner Bros. who hired him to write and direct...Turning attention back to Marvel and, Gunn wouldn't give any plot details. It's still too early for that, but he did talk about the closeness he feels towards two characters in particular, and it sounds as if completing their stories will be a big focus for him...Gunn's next film is the superhero horror,, which opens on May 24th. Following that ison August 6th 2021, andprobably the following year.