5/01/2019
James Gunn May Shoot 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Sooner Than Expected
The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't over just because Endgame has...well, ended. There's a lot left to do, and one of the most talked-about movies we're expecting to see in the next Phase is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After writer/director James Gunn was fired over controversial tweets from years prior, the support shown from fans and the movie's cast led to his eventual rehiring. Now it looks like Gunn will be ready to blast off sooner than expected.
According to THR, Gunn could shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as early as next year with the entire cast returning. A 2020 start date would be interesting for one major reason. Before Disney got around to bringing Gunn back he agreed to write and direct The Suicide Squad sequel for Warner Bros/DC, and that goes into production soon for an August 2021 release. For that reason, most expected Guardians to be pushed back until later, but it seems as if the timetable has been pushed up. Gunn may be spinning quite a few plates at the same time.
The finale to Endgame teased an intriguing future for the Guardians, one that I, and I'm sure a lot of people, will be eager to see play out. So anything that makes it happen sooner is okay by me.