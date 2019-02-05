5/02/2019
'Indiana Jones 5' May Be Getting A New Script From 'This Is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman
Indiana Jones 5 is still set to hit theaters in 2021, but you'd never know it since little stays in place for very long. The last we'd heard, writer Jon Kasdan had been hired to rewrite the script which delayed production considerably, although it remains Steven Spielberg's next project ahead of his West Side Story remake. But that could change if a new rumor regarding yet another script change turns out to be true.
According to MakingStarWars, who aren't usually known for Indiana Jones stuff but probably have a pulse on what's going on at Lucasfilm, This is Us creator Dan Fogelman has been hired to toss out Kasdan's script and start over fresh. Yeah, that could push things back considerably. While we don't know the specifics of the change, it's said that Kasdan's story would've centered on the Wałbrzych gold train, buried by the Nazis in Europe at the end of WWII. Sounds pretty cool.
Fogelman's story would be doing something completely different, however. While his series This is Us has become must-see viewing for millions of people, his work on the big screen has been mixed. Most recently he wrote and directed Life Itself, a melodrama that was absolutely savaged critically. He doesn't strike me as the right guy for an Indiana Jones movie but one never knows. If he can get this done quick enough there shouldn't be any delay on next summer's start date and Indiana Jones 5 proceeds as expected. If not, I have doubts we'll ever see it as Harrison Ford can't wait around forever.