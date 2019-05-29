5/29/2019
'In Fabric' Trailer: Peter Strickland's New Horror Is 'Phantom Thread' Meets 'Suspiria'
Fans of the giallo-inspired suspense films of Peter Strickland take note; the director of The Duke of Burgundy and Berberian Sound System is back with perhaps his most disturbing and sensual film yet. In Fabric, like a twisted cross between Phantom Thread and Suspiria, follows a newly-divorced woman looking for just the right dress, and finds it at a clothing shop where everything is not as it seems with her chosen purchase.
The film stars veteran actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Secrets & Lies), Hayley Squires (A Royal Night Out), Leo Bill (Mr. Turner), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) and Sidse Babett Knudsen (Westworld). Here's the official synopsis:
A lonely woman (Marianne Jean-Baptiste), recently separated from her husband, visits a bewitching London department store in search of a dress that will transform her life. She’s fitted with a perfectly flattering, artery-red gown—which, in time, will come to unleash a malevolent curse and unstoppable evil, threatening everyone who comes into its path.
A24 is handling distribution on In Fabric and have yet to nail down a release, but expect it to drop this fall.