'In Fabric' Trailer: Peter Strickland's New Horror Is 'Phantom Thread' Meets 'Suspiria'

Fans of the giallo-inspired suspense films of Peter Strickland take note; the director ofandis back with perhaps his most disturbing and sensual film yet., like a twisted cross betweenand, follows a newly-divorced woman looking for just the right dress, and finds it at a clothing shop where everything is not as it seems with her chosen purchase.The film stars veteran actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste (), Hayley Squires (), Leo Bill (), Gwendoline Christie () and Sidse Babett Knudsen (). Here's the official synopsis:A24 is handling distribution onand have yet to nail down a release, but expect it to drop this fall.