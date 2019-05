'Hellraiser' Remake In The Works From 'The Dark Knight' Writer David S. Goyer

For years Clive Barker has been talking up his script for a Hellraiser reboot , without much coming of it. The film itself languished under problems stemming from its association with the Weinsteins, but as any good horror fan knows, it's tough to keep a good killer down. Today brings word that Hellraiser has re-emerged at Gary Barber's newborn Spyglass Media Group with none other thanscribe David Goyer running the show. Deadline reports Goyer will produce and write a Hellraiser remake, which will bring a new spin to the iconic Pinhead and the other evil Cenobites sent here to torture and maim humanity.said Goyer.Goyer's straight-forward pen should be perfect for the ultra-serious Hellraiser movies, but let's see who they get behind the camera before getting too confident. This was pretty inevitable following the success of's recent revival, which has led to newandmovies. Nostalgia for classic horror never goes away and now it's's turn.