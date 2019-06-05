5/06/2019
'Hellraiser' Remake In The Works From 'The Dark Knight' Writer David S. Goyer
For years Clive Barker has been talking up his script for a Hellraiser reboot, without much coming of it. The film itself languished under problems stemming from its association with the Weinsteins, but as any good horror fan knows, it's tough to keep a good killer down. Today brings word that Hellraiser has re-emerged at Gary Barber's newborn Spyglass Media Group with none other than The Dark Knight scribe David Goyer running the show.
Deadline reports Goyer will produce and write a Hellraiser remake, which will bring a new spin to the iconic Pinhead and the other evil Cenobites sent here to torture and maim humanity.
“I’ve been a fan of Clive’s work since the original ‘Books of Blood’ paperbacks and ‘The Hellbound Heart’ novella,” said Goyer. “Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral.”
Goyer's straight-forward pen should be perfect for the ultra-serious Hellraiser movies, but let's see who they get behind the camera before getting too confident. This was pretty inevitable following the success of Halloween's recent revival, which has led to new Child's Play and Candyman movies. Nostalgia for classic horror never goes away and now it's Hellraiser's turn.