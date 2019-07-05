'Hampstead' Trailer: Diane Keaton And Brendan Gleeson Share A London Romance

Diane Keaton doesn't appear to be slowing down in the least. On the contrary; she's busier than ever with her new cheerleading comedyopening this week, and after that she goes to well-worn romantic comedy territory with, which pairs her up with Brendan Gleeson.In what is becoming a very familiar theme for Keaton movies, Hampstead finds her playing a woman who is trying to recapture the joy in life. Gleeson plays the bushy Irish loner who eventually wins her heart, opening her up to a world she would never have experienced on her own.Again, this is familiar territory for Keaton with the only difference that it's set in London. Still, it looks pretty charming.Behind the camera is Joel Hopkins (), with Lesley Manville, James Norton, and Jason Watkins co-starring.hits theaters and VOD on June 14th.