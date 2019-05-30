Gorgeous 'The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance' Trailer Returns To Jim Henson's Puppet Epic

While Jim Henson will always be remembered for creatingand, a certain group of fans will cherish one of his darker works of fantasy. The 1982 filmis set in a world of kind wizards, evil creatures known as the Skeksis, and the elven Gelflings. A family film that went into more mature territory than Henson's other works, it was a modest success but became a cult favorite that many hoped would be revisited.That time has come with the stunning first trailer for Netflix's, a prequel that follows three Gelflings on a journey to start a rebellion against the Skeksis. What's interesting about this is the total lack of CGI, relying on practical effects and puppetry just as Henson would've done if he were still around. The promos we've been seeing for weeks have been absolutely gorgeous, and they look even better when seen in motion.The 10-episode series will be directed by's Louis Leterrier, and features voicework from Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel.Netflix will premiereon August 30th.