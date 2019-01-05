Dwayne Johnson Says 'Avengers: Endgame' Was "Shattering That Sh*t" At The Box Office, Wants A Marvel Meeting Soon





Johnson took time out to congratulate Marvel on Avengers: Endgame's record-breaking box office, or as he put it, “shattering that shit all around the world.” But it's the way he closed things out that has people talking, as Johnson says he and Marvel's Kevin Feige have been trying to set something up for months and that he looks forward to their schedules "linking up."





This doesn't really mean shit except in the context of what I said earlier. If Johnson wants to make a movie with Marvel, it WILL happen. It's just a matter of timing and finding the right character for him to play. Just when and where that will be is the gazillion dollar question I'm sure Marvel is trying to figure out right now.



