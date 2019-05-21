'Downton Abbey' Trailer: The Crawleys Get Royal Visitors In The Series' Big Screen Debut

Compared tofans and those still-waitingwatchers, viewers ofdidn't have to wait long after its season finale before getting a movie. Only four years have passed since the Christmas episode wrapped up the high-class drama that somehow appealed to your grandparents, your parents, and you, and now the full trailer for the upcoming movie is here.Set in 1927 about 18 months after we left them last, the film finds the Crawley family and their many servants reunited at the English manor for a grand event. Most of the principal cast returns including Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, and Matthew Goode, while new additions include Imelda Staunton, Tuppence Middleton, Max Brown, and David Haid.Here's the synopsis:hits theaters on September 20th.