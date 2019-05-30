5/30/2019
Disney Eyes 'Amazing Spider-Man' Director Marc Webb For Live-Action 'Snow White' Remake
Perhaps because of relatively recent films such as Snow White and the Huntsman and Mirror Mirror, Disney has taken their time getting around to a live-action remake of Snow White. It was always just a matter of time, though, and that film may have found a director in The Amazing Spider-Man's Marc Webb.
Variety reports Webb as being in talks for Disney's live-action Snow White, which has been in development for a few years with a script by The Girl On the Train writer Erin Cressida Wilson. Described as an expansion of the story and music of the 1937 animated movie, it will feature brand new songs by the La La Land and The Greatest Showman duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
Webb has suffered the highs and lows of a quick rise to fame. His breakout film (500) Days of Summer remains a favorite not only for myself but for many others who loved his offbeat look at short-lived romance. He was the classic case of an indie filmmaker who was given too much too quickly. A pair of Amazing Spider-Man movies followed, which were...well, fine, but caused Sony to give up on the franchise and hand it over to Marvel. Oof. He followed that up with a mixed bag of films in 2017. The first, Gifted, starred Chris Evans and McKenna Grace and was very well-received. His second, The Only Living Boy in New York, was a critical and box office failure.
So this could be a good bounce back for Webb, although I hope it doesn't lead to him doing blockbuster studio work for too long. He's a talented filmmaker with a cool visual eye and I think his talents are in making smaller, more personal movies.