5/29/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Screening Of 'Men In Black: International'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Men in Black: International starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson! The fourth film in the blockbuster Men in Black franchise co-stars Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, and is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton).
SYNOPSIS: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson star as Agent H and Agent M, who employ high-tech weaponry to battle mischievous aliens on Earth. However, the pair also discover a major threat within their own ranks.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, June 11th at 7:00pm AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to enter, complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email. Good luck!
Men in Black: International opens June 14th.
