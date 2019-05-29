DC Readers: Win Passes To A Screening Of 'Men In Black: International'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening ofstarring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson! The fourth film in the blockbuster Men in Black franchise co-stars Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, and is directed by F. Gary Gray ().SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Tuesday, June 11th at 7:00pm AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to enter, complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email. Good luck!opens June 14th.