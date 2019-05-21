5/21/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Ma' Starring Octavia Spencer
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Ma, the new Blumhouse horror film starring Octavia Spencer and directed by Tate Taylor.
SYNOPSIS: The story follows Sue Ann (Octavia Spencer), a loner who keeps to herself in her quiet Ohio town. One day, she is asked by Maggie (Diana Silvers), a new teenager in town, to buy some booze for her and her friends, and Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting, if younger, friends of her own. She offers the kids the chance to avoid drinking and driving by hanging out in the basement of her own, relatively large house. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober. Don't curse. Never go upstairs. And call her "Ma." But as Ma's hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma's place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, May 28th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email. Good luck!
Ma opens in theaters on May 31st.
