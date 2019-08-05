5/08/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'The Sun Is Also A Star'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The Sun is also a Star, starring Yara Shahidi (grown-ish) and Charles Melton (Riverdale).
SYNOPSIS: College-bound romantic Daniel Bae and Jamaica-born pragmatist Natasha Kingsley meet—and fall for each other—over one magical day amidst the fervor and flurry of New York City. Sparks immediately fly between these two strangers, who might never have met had fate not given them a little push. But will fate be enough to take these teens from star-crossed to lucky in love? With just hours left on the clock in what looks to be her last day in the U.S., Natasha is fighting against her family’s deportation as fiercely as she’s fighting her budding feelings for Daniel, who is working just as hard to convince her they are destined to be together.
The screening takes place on Monday, May 13th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Warner Bros. ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come, first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
The Sun is also a Star opens May 17th.