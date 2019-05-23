5/23/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Late Night'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Amazon Studios' new comedy, Late Night, starring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson!
SYNOPSIS: Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson) is a pioneer and legendary host on the late-night talkshow circuit. When she’s accused of being a “woman who hates women,” she puts affirmative action on the to-do list, and—presto!—Molly (Mindy Kaling) is hired as the one woman in Katherine’s all-male writers’ room. But Molly might be too little too late, as the formidable Katherine also faces the reality of low ratings and a network that wants to replace her. Molly, wanting to prove she’s not simply a diversity hire who’s disrupting the comfort of the brotherhood, is determined to help Katherine by revitalizing her show and career—and possibly effect even bigger change at the same time.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, June 5th at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Amazon Studios ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Late Night opens on June 7th.