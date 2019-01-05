5/01/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'The Hustle'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of The Hustle, starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson. The film is a remake of the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.
SYNOPSIS: In the hilarious new comedy THE HUSTLE, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, May 8th at 8:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring, MD. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
The Hustle opens on May 10th.