5/07/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Advance Screening Of 'POMS'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of POMS, starring Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, and more.
SYNOPSIS: POMS is an uplifting comedy about Martha (played by Diane Keaton) a woman who moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents, Sheryl (Jacki Weaver), Olive (Pam Grier) and Alice (Rhea Perlman), proving that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.
The screening takes place tomorrow, May 8th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the STX ticketing site here and download an Admit-Two pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
POMS hits theaters on May 10th.