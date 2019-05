David Harbour Talks 'Hellboy' Failure, Says It Was Unfairly Judged Against Marvel

When you've got two massive Marvel movies inand, it's easy to forget that other comic book films did come out already this year. One of those was a pretty big one, too; Lionsgate's reboot ofstarringDavid Harbour as the big red demon. It's okay if you actually did forget about it because it was only in wide release for about a week and a half, and has officially wrapped up its theatrical run with a pathetic $21.9M. Fans of the comic hated it, fans of Guillermo Del Toro's earlier films hated it, and basically this was a disaster all around.Following up on stories that emerged weeks ago about problems with theproduction, Harbour spoke to at a recent convention (via Digital Spy ) and basically confirmed them. However, he did it while sorta complaining that fans are spoiled by Marvel movies andwas unfairly judged against them. Alrighty then...This sounds like one giant excuse for making a movie very few people liked, and to be fair I am one of those people who thought it was okay. It's a far cry from Del Toro, but I never expected it to come close to those and it didn't let me down in that regard. Harbour is right that there should be room for more than one kind of comic book movie and different takes on, but it still boils down to making a good movie.Furthermore, Harbour said the film struggled because of those aforementioned on-set difficulties. However, those reports had him as a major source of the trouble , and of course he neglects to mention that...I think we've seen the last offor a while. There wasn't a lot of clamor for this one and the pathetic box office reflects it.