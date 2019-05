Dan Akroyd Talks 'Ghostbusters' And Plans For A '60s Era Prequel

Thefranchise may have laid dormant for decades before 2016's reboot, but the fanbase never really went away. And now with Jason Reitman's sequel coming up next year those fans have reason to get excited again. A fire has been lit under star and producer Dan Akroyd, as well, who reveals that he has a number of new projects on the way that should keep the ghosts busted for a long time to come.Akroyd spoke with a Canadian outlet and had a pretty sturdy defense of 2016's female-led film, basically blaming himself for things going the way they did...He continued,So while there was some hope of seeing more of those characters, it's unlikely that the numbers add up. Instead, we're getting a lower-budgeted film from Jason Reitman that is set in the same universe as the original movies, but introduces a brand new cast of school-aged Ghostbusters. The cast so far includes McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon.Beyond that, Akroyd says he has plans for a '60s-set prequel titledthat he hopes Reitman will tackle some time in the future...So thefranchise is alive, well, and growing. Of course, all of this really depends on how Reitman's movie does, and we won't find that out until July 10th 2020.