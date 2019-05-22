Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Adds Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, And More

There's always a veil of secrecy surrounding any new project from Christopher Nolan, but details are actually starting to emerge a little bit early. We already knew that John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki were part of the film, and now we have some more big name additions to the cast. Oh yeah, there's also a title,, and the barest idea of the plot. Well, the genre, anyway.Joining thecast are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clemence Poesy, Dimple Kapadia, and Michael Caine. As for the story, what little we know is that it's set in the world of international espionage. Okey dokey.Most of these actors are known additions, especially Caine and Branagh who have worked with Nolan in the past, but Posey and Kapadia may be unfamiliar to most people. Posey is probably best remembered for her role as Fleur Delacour in themovies, while Kapadia has largely starred in Hindi films throughout her decades-long career.Tenet is schedule to open on July 17th 2020 and will feature a score bycomposer Ludwig Göransson.