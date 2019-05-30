5/30/2019
Chris Pratt And Tom Holland Are Suburban Elves In First Look At Pixar's 'Onward'
Pixar is going back to their roots following this summer's release of Toy Story 4. While the studio is known for producing high quality animated films that appeal to audiences of all ages, they've been a little sequel crazy over the last few years. But a new era of original content is coming, and it begins next year with Onward, a road trip movie with and elven twist.
Onward centers on a pair of elf brothers, Barley and Ian Lightfoot, who go on an adventure outside their suburban neighborhood to see if there's still magic in the world and if it can help them spend time with their deceased father. The film marks a reunion of Avengers co-stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, so there's already a little bit of chemistry to play off of. This being Pixar, the voice cast is packed with stars including Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.
Directing is Monsters University's Dan Scanlon, who had nothing but great things to say about Holland Pratt's performances. He tells People...
“We were looking for someone who could have this shy quality and someone who is good at being a little awkward. And Tom is great at that! And yet has a genuine sweetness to him that you really root for him.”
“We wanted someone who was the exact opposite of that. Someone who could be wild and chaotic and out of control, but in a very charming and infectious way. And Chris Pratt is perfect for that. He has this ability to be both sort of wild and out of control but in a really lovable, fun, infectious way.”
Scanlon continued, “They are clearly friends. They’ve worked together before and hung out together. It was fun to sit back and watch them make each other laugh.”
Onward opens in theaters on March 6th 2020.