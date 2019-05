Chris Hemsworth & Tiffany Haddish Will Take On Male Strippers In Cop Comedy 'Down Under Cover'

If Chris Hemsworth's future is jetting around the cosmos as Thor, and starring in buddy comedies alongside hilarious women, that's okay with me. According to Deadline , Hemsworth will star alongsides Tiffany Haddish for, a buddy cop comedy that is already earning comparisons to, andcasts Hemsworth as a detective investigating a series of brilliant casino heists pulled off by a crew of Australian erotic male dancers. To solve the case he must team up with the department's wild card, a rogue cop played by Haddish. It's interesting to see the tables flipped like this. Gone are the days of an actor such as Mel Gibson playing the unhinged partner role.Hemsworth has starred in his share of comedies but has found particular success opposite female co-stars. He played the comic relief in 2016'sand has partnered up with Tessa Thompson twice inand the upcoming. I can see him getting overshadowed by Haddish, though, who works best when dialed up to 11 as she's probably going to be here. She's got a busy 2019 with roles inand crime dramaon the way.